Administrative approval given for new nuclear power projects totalling to 9000 MW: Govt

To boost the generation of nuclear power, the government has accorded administrative approval and financial sanction for new nuclear power projects of 9,000 MW, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Responding to a question, Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy, Jitendra Singh, said that on progressive completion of the projects under construction and those accorded sanction, the present nuclear power capacity of 6,780 MW will increase to 22,480 MW by 2031. "To boost generation of nuclear power, the government has accorded administrative approval and financial sanction for new nuclear power projects totalling to 9,000 MW," he said.

Singh also said that the targets for nuclear generation are set on an annual basis. During the last decade (2011-12 to 2020-21), the sum of annual targets was 3,74,383 million units, against which the total generation was 3,81,593 million units. Responding to another question, Singh said there are currently 22 reactors with a total capacity of 6,780 MW in operation and one more reactor, KAPP-3 (700 MW) was connected to the grid on January 10.

"Ten nuclear power reactors with 8,000 MW capacity (including 500 MW PFBR being implemented by the Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI) are under construction). In addition, the government has accorded administrative approval and financial sanction of 10 indigenous Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) of 700 MW each to be set up in fleet mode," Singh said. "On progressive completion of projects under construction and accorded sanction, the nuclear power capacity is expected to reach 22480 MW by the year 2031. More nuclear power plants are also planned in future," he said.