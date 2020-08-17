172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|adityanth-govt-failing-to-control-covid-19-outbreak-improve-law-and-order-situation-akhilesh-yadav-5719841.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 08:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adityanth govt failing to control COVID-19 outbreak, improve law-and-order situation: Akhilesh Yadav

"People in the state are badly hit by coronavirus infection as well as deteriorating law-and-order condition. The BJP government has failed to control both coronavirus and crime and it should accept this truth," Yadav said in a statement.

PTI

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on August 17 accused the Uttar Pradesh government of failing to control the COVID-19 outbreak and improve the law-and-order situation in the state. He also alleged that the Yogi Adityanath dispensation has remained a mute spectator over both these issues.

"People in the state are badly hit by coronavirus infection as well as deteriorating law-and-order condition. The BJP government has failed to control both coronavirus and crime and it should accept this truth," Yadav said in a statement.

Two ministers have died due to coronavirus, MLA have also been hit by it. Doctors are dying of it and at the same time there is also no let up in crime, he alleged.

Close

"The police have started raising its hand on innocent and helpless people because it is rendered ineffective in front of the heavyweight leaders and goondas," the SP chief said.

Citing various crimes in the state recently, he alleged that the BJP government has "merely remained a mute spectator".

"The chief minister merely issues statements on the situation and escapes his responsibility," Yadav added.
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 08:52 pm

tags #Akhilesh Yadav #coronavirus #Samajwadi Party #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.