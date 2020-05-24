App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 24, 2020 09:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

Adityanath highlights opportunities, resources available for investors in state

Adityanath was reviewing the presentation of 'Invest India Exclusive Investment Forum' at his official residence on Saturday.

PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday highlighted the opportunities and resources available for investors in the state and stressed on the need for an action plan to make another IT hub near Jewar.

Adityanath was reviewing the presentation of 'Invest India Exclusive Investment Forum' at his official residence on Saturday.

He said, "Our investment policies in different sectors are the best. We are also making necessary changes according to the situation arising after the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis."

Close

The state government is providing 24 hours electricity and land pool is available as per investors convenience, the chief minister said.

related news

He also assured investors on law and order front, saying the safety of the industry is his "guarantee".

"We will have the maximum number of expressways in the country in the coming days. Along with the better air connectivity, we have metro for a pleasant and safe journey. In the coming days, there will be metro connectivity in other major cities. The nation and the world will connect with Jewar Airport from Uttar Pradesh," Adityanath said.

The UP chief minister said the state with the largest population is the most endowed as far as human resource is concerned.

There is no market bigger than Uttar Pradesh, he said adding that apart from the population of more than 23 crore, half of Bihar and Nepal depend on UP for their economic, educational and medical needs.

"People of Bihar come to Gorakhpur and Varanasi for these needs. Many people from Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand come to Allahabad and people from Madhya Pradesh come to Agra."

He said that world-class IITs, polytechnics, ITIs provide lakhs of skilled human resources every year.

"All these things have to be communicated to investors. Make policy according to the need of investors and also prepare an action plan to make another IT hub near Jewar. Do not make a policy keeping in mind Noida as the centre, but the entire state, so that entire UP can develop," he said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 24, 2020 08:00 am

tags #Yogi Adityanath

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus immunity may last only six months, study finds

Coronavirus immunity may last only six months, study finds

Rise in NPAs a definite possibility post-COVID, consumption revival largely ignored by measures: Sankar Chakraborti

Rise in NPAs a definite possibility post-COVID, consumption revival largely ignored by measures: Sankar Chakraborti

Ill-advised to reopen airports in red zone: Maharashtra home minister

Ill-advised to reopen airports in red zone: Maharashtra home minister

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.