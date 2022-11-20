 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adityanath govt's infrastructure push boosts enrolment, attendance in UP's elementary schools

Nov 20, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

The Uttar Pradesh government's initiative to build extra toilets for girls and develop other infrastructure in elementary schools has resulted in a big jump in students' enrolment and attendance, a state government report said.

Compared to 61 per cent toilets for girls in elementary schools across the state in November 2019, it rose to 97 per cent in November this year, the report said.

The enrolment and attendance in schools increased to 1.91 crore in 2022-23 vis-a-vis 1.52 crore in 2016-17 due to the infrastructure push, including the setting up of multiple hand wash units, it said.

Reports from districts, however, also highlighted the problems in their upkeep as in many schools, students and local people complained that the toilets were either locked or not cleaned daily.

The state government had launched "Operation Vidyalaya Kayakalp" in June 2018-19 to further strengthen 19 infrastructure facilities in 1.33 lakh elementary schools.

These included constructing boys' and girls' toilets along with urinals for children with special needs, safe drinking water, multiple hand wash units, functional electricity connection, furniture and tiling in classrooms and boundary wall among others.