Yogi Adityanath directs to prepare plan for State Capital Region on lines of NCR in 2 weeks

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed to prepare a detailed plan for developing a 'State Capital Region' (SCR) on the lines of the National Capital Region (NCR) within two weeks, officials said.

He also asked authorities to make an integrated development plan connecting Varanasi district with its bordering districts Bhadohi, Ghazipur, Ballia and Chandauli.

The chief minister gave the directions while reviewing various development projects being implemented in Ayodhya and Varanasi with ministers concerned and senior officials.

The proposed SCR is to be formed by connecting Lucknow and adjoining districts with the objective of expanding the potential of Lucknow as a capital for a balanced development of the adjoining places, the officials said.

"Lucknow is being equipped with state-of-the-art urban facilities in the form of a metropolitan city today. People from different cities want to come here and make their permanent residence.

"Population pressure is also increasing in the surrounding districts while complaints of unplanned development are also being received. In such situation, the formation of SCR will be useful from the point of view of coordinated development," Adityanath said while asking officials to prepare and present a detailed action plan for it in two weeks.

He also directed to contact each and every investor who participated in the recently held Global Investors Summit, know their needs and expectations and provide them benefits of the new policies and rules.

"It should be ensured that no file relating to investors remains unnecessarily pending. Weekly department-wise review of MoUs should be done at the industrial development commissioner level. If there is any problem, inform the chief secretary and find a solution immediately," Adityanath said in the meeting.

He said that industrial units/companies being established in the state will provide job opportunities to youths.

To facilitate investors, he directed the deployment of 'Udyami Mitra' (entrepreneur friends) under the Chief Minister's Udyami Mitra Scheme.

"At least one entrepreneur friend should be deployed at national level, authority level and in every district. There should be transparency in selection and only deserving youth should be selected," he said.

On cases of H3N2 influenza in the state, the chief minister asked the health department to remain alert in all the districts.

"Daily monitoring of H3N2 patients should be done in every district. Provide immediate medical care to each patient. Common people should be made aware about its symptoms and preventive measures. Covid cases are also increasing, so keep a constant watch on the situation. Testing should be increased as per requirement," he said.

According to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "today the ancient city of Kashi is becoming a confluence of nature, culture and adventure", he said.

"Due to the development works done in Kashi, the potential of the nearby districts has also increased. Therefore, we should focus on Integrated Regional Development Planning.

"For the purpose of planned development like the NCR, prepare an integrated development plan connecting Varanasi district with its bordering districts Bhadohi, Ghazipur, Ballia and Chandauli. This effort can be important for the purpose of speeding up the economic progress of Eastern Uttar Pradesh. The housing department should present its action plan along with preliminary study," he said.

Adiyanath said that there must be information and tourism centres of UP in all the major cities of the country.

"Through this, wide publicity should be given about the state's cultural, spiritual and industrial possibilities," he said.

The CM also said urban town planners should be deployed in every development authority/urban body, and development authorities, urban bodies, local administration and police should ensure that illegal settlements/residential colonies are not established under any circumstances.

He said the 'safe city' project is proving to be very useful in fulfilling the resolution of women's safety and self-reliance. The security system of the cities has become smart with the Integrated Traffic Management System installed under the Smart City Project.

"Installation of CCTV cameras should be encouraged. In order to develop 17 cities of UP as 'safe cities', financial management should be done through convergence and inter-departmental coordination. Uttar Pradesh will be the first state to have 17 safe cities," he said.

Adityanath said sanitation work needs to be further organized at Manikarnika Ghat and Harishchandra Ghat in Varanasi and there should be arrangement of toilets for the disabled and the elderly.

Changing rooms should be constructed for women at Ram Ji ki Paidi and Naya Ghat in Ayodhya, he said and directed the irrigation department to ensure the arrangement of cleanliness at these ghats.

He said an action plan should be prepared to find a permanent solution to the stray dogs which are becoming a problem for the general public.

"Animal birth control units should be established in all major cities. A proposal in this regard should be prepared by the department concerned," he said.

About fire incidents that rise during the summer season, he directed the fire department to be more alert to deal with any such incident.