Yogi Adityanath directs to prepare plan for State Capital Region on lines of NCR in 2 weeks

PTI
Mar 15, 2023 / 08:57 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed to prepare a detailed plan for developing a 'State Capital Region' (SCR) on the lines of the National Capital Region (NCR) within two weeks, officials said.

He also asked authorities to make an integrated development plan connecting Varanasi district with its bordering districts Bhadohi, Ghazipur, Ballia and Chandauli.

The chief minister gave the directions while reviewing various development projects being implemented in Ayodhya and Varanasi with ministers concerned and senior officials.

The proposed SCR is to be formed by connecting Lucknow and adjoining districts with the objective of expanding the potential of Lucknow as a capital for a balanced development of the adjoining places, the officials said.