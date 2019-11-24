App
Last Updated : Nov 24, 2019 05:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adityanath commends police handling of law and order post Ayodhya verdict

Adityanath, who was the chief guest at the event, said it is the duty of police officers to maintain law and order while acknowledging them for keeping vigil in the aftermath of the Supreme Court judgment on the Ayodhya title suit.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed the state's police is one of the best in the country commending it for maintaining law and order during sensitive occasions including the recent Ayodhya verdict. The chief minister was addressing 299 sub-inspector probationers of civil police at Dr B R Ambedkar Police Academy Ground in Moradabad on Sunday.

Counting the achievements of his government, the chief minister claimed the police has done tremendous work in the 2.5 years of his tenure.

"During Kumbh Mela, Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, parliamentary election and various festivals, the police performed well. While the recent order of the Ayodhya case was a challenge, the police has tackled it very peacefuly," he said.

Pointing out his government's development works, Adityanath said they have launched many schemes to strengthen the police department.

"Compensation of Rs 40 lakh paid to martyrs' families and a separate Rs 10 lakh provided to the martyrs' parents apart from jobs given on compassionate grounds are positive steps taken by the government," he said.

The government has recruited 75,000 constables and 4,000 sub-inspectors while several thousand officials were promoted, the chief minister said while urging the probationers to establish the rule of law.

In his twenty-minute address, Adityanath also emphasised on how performance was important as he told the gathering about recent cases of compulsory retirement and termination of police officials from service.

On the occasion, Director General of Police Om Prakash Singh and ADG Rajeev Krishnan, the academy's director, addressed the probationers and spoke about the achievements of the department and the academy, respectively.

Krishnan also explained about the new courses that have been added recently in the academy.

At the end, the chief minister distributed trophies to the best performing probationers.

First Published on Nov 24, 2019 05:03 pm

