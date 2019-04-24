App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 07:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adityanath, Akhilesh, Mayawati to tour poll-bound Karnataka

The Karnataka Assembly polls are the new battle field for political stalwarts of Uttar Pradesh including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati, who will be criss-crossing the state to turn the tide in favour of their respective parties.

The Karnataka Assembly polls are the new battle field for political stalwarts of Uttar Pradesh including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati, who will be criss-crossing the state to turn the tide in favour of their respective parties.

Adityanath will be seen in action, addressing as many as 35 rallies and road shows the saffron party has organised for him as the Nath sect, to which he belongs, wields considerable clout in coastal Karnataka, BJP sources said today.

As per the party's plans, the chief minister's hectic Karnataka tour will begin on May 3 and he will be there holding rallies daily between May 7 and 10, BJP spokesperson Shalabh Mani Tripathi told PTI here.

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav will also be touring the state to champion his party's cause in those constituencies where the SP is in the fray.

"The SP has fielded over two dozen candidates in Karnataka. The party president will be campaigning there for our candidates. The tour details will be finalised in a day or two," SP spokesman Rajendra Chowdhury told PTI.

When asked specifically as to whether Akhilesh will campaign for the Congress too, Chowdhury said, "He will campaign for SP candidates only as of now." The Congress and the SP had contested the UP Assembly polls last year jointly, but had contested the civic body polls in the state independently.

BSP supremo Mayawati, whose party has entered into a pact with former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's JD(S), has already started working in the state with her rallies starting yesterday from Mysuru.

She will be addressing a rally in Chitradurga today and Belagavi and Bidar on May 5-6 respectively.

The BSP is contesting on 20 seats in Karnataka and is hoping to open an account there with the JD(S) support.

Polling will be held in a single phase on May 12 for all the 224 Assembly seats in the Congress-ruled state, including 36 reserved for the Scheduled Castes and 15 for the Scheduled Tribes. Ahead of the UP chief minister's visit, a Congress leader had made certain derogatory remarks against him.

BJP leaders here say that a counter offensive from the UP chief minister is very likely.

"Expect a counter (attack) for sure," a BJP leader said.

In mid-April, Karnataka Congress working president Dinesh Gundu Rao had set the tone for Adityanath's visit by openly asking the people of Karnataka to boycott him.

He later apologised for his remarks, describing them as an "emotional outburst."

Earlier, during his February visit, Adityanath had taken on chief minister K Siddaramaiah on the micro blogging site, which blew up into a twitter war between the two chief ministers.

In between his rallies and road shows, Adityanath is also expected to visit temples and mutts as the BJP looks to play the Hindutva card in a state where it is anxious to regain power it lost 10 years ago.

In December last, while addressing a "Parivartan Yatra" rally in Hubbali, the UP chief minister had stoked passions by asking people to choose between Hanuman Jayanti and Tipu Jayanti - a remark aimed at questioning Congress' two-year-old decision to commemorate the birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan, the 18th century ruler who hailed from the region.



First Published on Apr 26, 2018 11:13 am

