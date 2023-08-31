Aditya-L1 solar mission live updates: Launch rehearsal done, ISRO set for Sept 2 date

Aug 31, 2023 / 09:48 am

Aditya-L1 solar mission Live: Aditya L1, India's first solar mission, is all set for a September 2, 2023, launch. The Aditya L1 Solar Observatory spacecraft will study solar activities in real time, and their influence on space weather.

Aditya L1 takes off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The "Launch Rehearsal" and the "Vehicle Internal Checks" of Aditya-L1 mission have been completed, ISRO said in a post.