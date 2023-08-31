English
    Aug 31, 2023 / 09:48 am

    Aditya-L1 solar mission live updates: Launch rehearsal done, ISRO set for Sept 2 date

    Aditya-L1 solar mission Live Updates: Aditya L1 will be launched on September 2 at 11.50 am. The overall budget of this mission is expected to be Rs 400 crore. The spacecraft, which will travel 1.5 million km from Earth, will carry seven payloads.

    Aditya-L1 solar mission Live: Aditya L1, India's first solar mission, is all set for a September 2, 2023, launch. The Aditya L1 Solar Observatory spacecraft will study solar activities in real time, and their influence on space weather.

    Aditya L1 takes off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The "Launch Rehearsal" and the "Vehicle Internal Checks" of Aditya-L1 mission have been completed, ISRO said in a post.

    Aditya-L1 solar mission live updates: Launch rehearsal done, ISRO set for Sept 2 date
      The Aditya-L1 mission is aimed at studying the Sun from an orbit around 1.5 million kilometres from the earth.
    • August 31, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST

      Aditya-L1 solar mission Live Updates: How different is the Sun mission from Moon 


      At present it is a just a scientific experiment unlike the Moon missions that are aimed for resource utilisation and extraction

    • August 31, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST

      Aditya-L1 solar mission Live Updates: The 1 percent perfect spot


      Aditya-L1 mission would be stationed at a place that is just 1% of the distance of Sun from the Earth, it is believed to be the best spot to study the Sun

    • August 31, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST

      Aditya-L1 solar mission live updates: In plan for nearly 15 years


      Aditya-L1 mission has been in the works for over 15. ISRO laid the groundwork for this while it was gearing up for the Chandrayaan-1 mission in 2008.

    • August 31, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST

      Aditya-L1 solar mission live updates: PSLV to do the heavy lifting


      Aditya-L1 will be launched using PSLV-C57 rocket. Astronomer and Professor Dr RC Kapoor told ANI that PSLV is a trusted workhorse of ISRO. "PSLV rocket has been used for most of the launches by ISRO. PSLV can take about 3200 kg in low-earth orbit and about 1400 kg in geostationary orbits."

    • August 31, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

      Aditya-L1 solar mission live updates: Mission details


      Assess Solar upper atmospheric (chromosphere and corona) dynamics.
      Study chromospheric and coronal heating
      Study in-situ particle and plasma environment
      Assess solar corona and its heating
      Assess coronal and coronal loops plasma
      Assess solar eruptive events.
      Study magnetic field topology in solar corona .
      Assess impact on space weather

    • August 31, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

      Aditya-L1 solar mission live updates: What is L-1 in Aditya L-1?


      There are in total 5 Lagrange points from L1 to L5. L1 and L2 are closest to the Earth and offer good vantage point for the study ISRO wants to conduct

    • August 31, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

      Aditya-L1 solar mission live updates: What are Lagrange Points?


      They are specific locations in space where the gravitational forces of two celestial bodies, such as Sun and Earth, generate regions of gravitational balance. A spacecraft, within these points, can maintain a stable position without spending fuel

    • August 31, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST

      Aditya-L1 solar mission live updates: It's a four-month-long journey to the Sun


      The journey, according to ISRO, is a staggering 1.5 million km from the Earth and will take about four months to cover

    • August 31, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST

      Aditya-L1 solar mission live updates: Why is ISRO going to Sun?


      The space agency wants to study coronal heating, mass ejection, pre-flare and flare activities, dynamics of space weather, propagation of particles and fields apart from assessing the impact of solar activities on space weather in real-time.

    • August 31, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST

      Aditya-L1 solar mission Live Updates: Next stop Sun for ISRO


      ISRO's plan with the Aditya L1 mission is to position the spacecraft within a "halo orbit" around Lagrange point 1 (L1) in the Sun-Earth system, which is 1.5 million km away from Earth.

