Aditya-L1 solar mission live updates: Launch rehearsal done, ISRO set for Sept 2 date

At present it is a just a scientific experiment unlike the Moon missions that are aimed for resource utilisation and extraction
Aditya-L1 solar mission Live: Aditya L1, India's first solar mission, is all set for a September 2, 2023, launch. The Aditya L1 Solar Observatory spacecraft will study solar activities in real time, and their influence on space weather.
Aditya L1 takes off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The "Launch Rehearsal" and the "Vehicle Internal Checks" of Aditya-L1 mission have been completed, ISRO said in a post.
Aditya-L1 mission would be stationed at a place that is just 1% of the distance of Sun from the Earth, it is believed to be the best spot to study the Sun
Aditya-L1 mission has been in the works for over 15. ISRO laid the groundwork for this while it was gearing up for the Chandrayaan-1 mission in 2008.
Aditya-L1 will be launched using PSLV-C57 rocket. Astronomer and Professor Dr RC Kapoor told ANI that PSLV is a trusted workhorse of ISRO. "PSLV rocket has been used for most of the launches by ISRO. PSLV can take about 3200 kg in low-earth orbit and about 1400 kg in geostationary orbits."
Assess Solar upper atmospheric (chromosphere and corona) dynamics.
Study chromospheric and coronal heating
Study in-situ particle and plasma environment
Assess solar corona and its heating
Assess coronal and coronal loops plasma
Assess solar eruptive events.
Study magnetic field topology in solar corona .
Assess impact on space weather
There are in total 5 Lagrange points from L1 to L5. L1 and L2 are closest to the Earth and offer good vantage point for the study ISRO wants to conduct
They are specific locations in space where the gravitational forces of two celestial bodies, such as Sun and Earth, generate regions of gravitational balance. A spacecraft, within these points, can maintain a stable position without spending fuel
The journey, according to ISRO, is a staggering 1.5 million km from the Earth and will take about four months to cover
The space agency wants to study coronal heating, mass ejection, pre-flare and flare activities, dynamics of space weather, propagation of particles and fields apart from assessing the impact of solar activities on space weather in real-time.
ISRO's plan with the Aditya L1 mission is to position the spacecraft within a "halo orbit" around Lagrange point 1 (L1) in the Sun-Earth system, which is 1.5 million km away from Earth.