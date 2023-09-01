Aditya L1 set for September 2 launch: A look at other missions racing for the sun

SOHO is the longest-lasting Sun-watching spacecraft

While the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) gears up to launch its solar mission Aditya-L1 on September 2, here are some key missions launched by different countries exploring the Sun:

Helios (Germany-USA, 1974)

The Federal Republic of Germany (FRG) and NASA collaborated to launch the deep space probes Helios 1 and Helios 2 in 1974 and 1976, respectively. Both had unique heat-dispersal systems that allowed them to travel closer to the sun than any other aircraft. Each provided insightful information on the solar wind, the magnetic field of the Sun, the relative potency of cosmic rays and measures of meteoroid loss from the solar system.

ISEE-3 (USA, 1978)

The first thorough investigation of the Earth's magnetic tail was carried out by NASA's International Sun-Earth Explorer-3 (ISEE-3). At the L1 Sun-Earth Lagrange point, where the gravitational pulls of the Sun and the Earth are precisely counterbalanced, ISEE-3 was successfully placed in a halo orbit. It also became the first spacecraft to observe the solar wind moving toward Earth and the first to be sent into orbit around a liberation point.

WIND (USA, 1994)

One of the most influential and long-running space observatories is NASA's Wind Spacecraft. It has been observing the Sun since its launch in 1994. The Wind satellite, in a unique orbit between the Earth and the Sun, analyses the characteristics of the solar wind, which is made up of electrically charged particles.

SOHO (USA-Europe, 1995)

This mission is the longest-lasting Sun-watching spacecraft. The spacecraft has observed two 11-year solar cycles and found thousands of comets thanks to numerous mission extensions. It performs a crucial function in forecasting potentially severe solar storms and tracking how space weather affects our world. With more than 3,000 comets detected during Sun interactions, it is also the most prolific comet discoverer in astronomical history.

STEREO A&B (USA, 2006)

The STEREO twin spacecraft examined the composition and development of solar storms as they formed on the Sun. The twin spacecraft made the first 3D images of the Sun's surface possible. A solar storm that was more intense than any in the previous 150 years was recorded by STEREO in 2012.

Parker Solar Probe (USA, 2018)

The goal of this mission is to "touch the Sun." The spacecraft is approaching the Sun's surface at a closer distance than any other mission has. The expedition will fundamentally alter our understanding of the Sun. Parker will approach the Sun more than seven times closer than any other spacecraft. The spacecraft will make 24 orbits around the Sun over seven years. At its closest approach, it will be just 3.9 million miles (6.2 million kilometers) from the Sun.

ASO-S (China,2022)

In 2022, the Advanced Space-based Solar Observatory (ASO-S) was launched. This observatory looks into the sun mission. The nickname of this mission is Kuafu-1. It is named after a giant in Chinese mythology who chased the sun. The observatory is reportedly placed in an orbit about 720 kilometres above the planet.