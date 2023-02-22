 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Addressing visa issue top priority, people-to-people ties bedrock of India-US relationship: Officials

Feb 22, 2023 / 08:38 AM IST

FIIDS has been working with the Biden Administration for the past several months on addressing various issues facing Indian-Americans, particularly the visa wait time.

People-to-people ties form the bedrock of the India-US relationship and addressing the visa wait time issue is critical to maintaining them, senior administration officials said here.

Reducing the visa wait time is a top priority for Secretary of State Tony Blinken, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Nancy Jackson told Indian reporters at a roundtable organised on Tuesday by the State Department, along with the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS).

"As I look at the relationship, it strikes me that people-to-people ties between our two nations are really the bedrock of what is one of our most consequential relationships in the world and that’s the US-India relationship. We can’t underscore that enough. So addressing the visa wait times that we’ve been facing is critical not only to maintaining those people-to-people ties, but to expand them,” Jackson said.

