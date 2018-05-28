App
May 28, 2018 07:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Address me directly for any problem under Ujjwala Yojana: PM Narendra Modi tells Odisha housewife

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked a housewife from Odisha to address him directly for any problems in getting LPG refill under the Ujjwala Yojana.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked a housewife from Odisha to address him directly for any problems in getting LPG refill under the Ujjwala Yojana. He was interacting with the woman beneficiary of the Ujjwala Yojana from Odisha's tribal Mayurbhanj district while reviewing the progress of the central scheme through video conferencing.

During the interaction, in which journalists were present, the prime minister sought to know from Suchsmita Kabata whether she was getting LPG refills regularly or facing problems in getting subsidy.

Modi told her not to depend on any middleman for the LPG refills and to write to him directly for any difficulties relating to the Yojana.

Suchsmita, who is among the 25 lakh women beneficiaries under the scheme from Odisha, got a LPG connection on May 2 this year.

"Earlier, I was cooking with firewood that took long hours. After I got the LPG connection, I am able to complete my cooking within one hour and spend time with my children," she told Modi.

When the prime minister insisted she speak about her life before getting the LPG connection, Suchsmita said "During the rainy season I was not able to prepare food for my children using the chulah.

"My children had to remain hungry as there was no other way to cook. With the LPG cooking gas, the problems are gone and I am quite happy.

She replied in the affirmative and thanked him when Modi wanted to know whether she now prepares varieties of food for the children after getting her LPG cylinder.

The PMO, in its twitter handle, mentioned about Suchsmita Kabata and how the scheme has transformed her life.

"Suchsmita Kabata from Mayurbhanj in Odisha talks about how Ujjwala has transformed her life. She says that due to Ujjwala Yojana she cooks faster and spends more time with her children. She also says now her children do not go hungry during monsoons and she can cook new things," it said.

