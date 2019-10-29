Additional troops in J&K prepare for harsh winter with 1.2 lakh thermals, over 100 specially-designed toilets

The 70,000 security personnel, who were deployed in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the abrogation of Article 370, now brace for a harsh winter.

As winter approaches, over 1,20,000 items of thermal inner wear, more than 60,000 parka jackets, sleeping bags and blankets; around 70 insulated pre-fabricated barracks, each of which can accommodate about 40 people; over 1,500 bukharis (traditional heaters); over 100 specially-designed toilets, hundreds of common bath spaces, thousands of litres of kerosene and miles of tin sheet have been sent for the security personnel, The Indian Express has reported.

Since the Centre revoked provisions of Article 370, which had granted special status to J&K, over two months ago, it has dispatched more than 700 companies of paramilitary forces drawn from the CRPF, BSF, SSB and ITBP to the Valley to maintain law and order. These 700 companies are in addition to the over 600 paramilitary personnel, who are stationed in Kashmir throughout the year.

On being asked when the Centre will reduce or withdraw the additional troops, a senior officer of the CAPF told the newspaper, “The last time I asked Delhi how long the additional troops were supposed to be here, I was told not to ask this question before next April. So we have to prepare for a long winter, where we will be largely fighting the elements.”

For now, the additional troops have been lodged in tents, government facilities, under-construction buildings, warehouses, abandoned homes and yatri camps. Another officer told the newspaper that none of these accommodations are suitable for winter. “A very harsh winter will set mid-November onward. So we are running against time to erect suitable accommodation and procure winter essentials,” he said.

The officer also said the procurement of insulated pre-fabricated barracks was unprecedented as earlier they had “never needed them”. Sources told the publication that even concrete buildings for accommodation are being reinforced with tin sheets. “All these accommodations have to be given kerosene-fired bukharis,” he added.

With so many soldiers in transit, toilets have become a major issue, especially because pit toilets do not operate in harsh winter. For this reason, specially designed toilets, which will have adequate water supply, will be connected to sewers as well as linked to the water-management infrastructure.