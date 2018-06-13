App
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 08:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Additional commissioner of KDMC caught taking Rs 8 lakh bribe

An Additional Municipal Commissioner of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) was today arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 8 lakh

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

An Additional Municipal Commissioner of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) was today arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 8 lakh, officials said today.

The civic official, Sanjay Gharat, was caught taking the bribe amount at his office in KDMC headquarters by the sleuths of Thane unit of the ACB, they said.

"The official was caught this afternoon in his office while accepting Rs 8 lakh bribe from the complainant in the case," Superintendent of Police, ACB Thane unit, Sangramsinh Nishandar, said.

"Gharat had demanded Rs 42 lakh from the complainant for not taking action against his unauthorised constructions. After the negotiations, he had settled at Rs 35 lakh," the officer said.

The complainant approached the ACB and reported the matter. Based on his complaint, a trap was laid in Gharat's office and he was caught accepting the first instalment of the bribe, Nishandar said.

The KDMC official has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, the police official said.
First Published on Jun 13, 2018 06:19 pm

tags #ACB #bribe #Current Affairs #Dombivali #Kalyan #KDMC

