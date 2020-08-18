172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|adb-approves-1-billion-loan-to-build-high-speed-delhi-meerut-regional-rapid-transit-system-5722831.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ADB approves $1 billion loan to build high speed Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System

The project will aim to help decongest the city and improve regional connectivity by establishing transit options through the densely populated sections of NCR which connects Delhi to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh

Moneycontrol News

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $1 billion loan to support construction of the modern, high-speed Delhi–Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System, it said in a blog post. This will be the first of its kind in the country.

The project will aim to help decongest the city and improve regional connectivity by establishing transit options through the densely populated sections of NCR which connects Delhi to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

“This project will also provide safe, reliable, and seamless travel between Delhi and other NCR cities and pave the way for a paradigm shift in mobility across the NCR," said ADB Principal Transport Specialist Sharad Saxena.

According to the blog post, the 82-km Delhi–Meerut regional rapid transit system (RRTS) network is the first of three priority rail corridors in India's integrated transport network under the NCR Regional Plan 2021.

The RRTS will use advanced, high technology signalling systems based on latest standards and will have multimodal hubs to ensure smooth interchange with other transport modes.

This project will also finance the construction of railway tracks, station buildings, maintenance facilities, and traction and power supply.

The financing for this project will happen in four tranches between August and May 2025. The Centre will contribute provide $1.89 billion, while co-financiers are expected to provide $1 billion of the total project cost of $3.94 billion.

The project is expected to deliver integrated transformational impacts and a better urban environment. This will be done through systematic urban and land use planning as well as reduced carbon dioxide emissions and air pollution, the blog post stated.
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 03:09 pm

