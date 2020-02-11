Adarsh Nagar Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Adarsh Nagar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Adarsh Nagar Election Result 2020 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Adarsh Nagar constituency of New Delhi including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Adarsh Nagar is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in North district.
The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 66.72% and in 2013, 66.44% of Adarsh Nagar's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Pawan Kumar Sharma of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 20741 votes which was 19.72% of the total votes polled. Pawan Kumar Sharma polled a total of 105183 (51.36%) votes.
BJP's Ram Kishan Singhal won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the AAP candidate by a margin of 9923 (10.26%) votes. Ram Kishan Singhal polled 96703 which was 38.02% of the total votes polled.
