Adar Poonawalla says reaching WHO's 2021 goal of 2 billion doses will be challenging

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla (File Image: Twitter)

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla has said vaccine nationalism in countries including the US and India will hurt efforts to achieve the World Health Organization's goal of delivering 2 billion doses to poorer and middle-income nations by the end of 2021.

Countries are holding on to their supplies and restricting access to material required to manufacture more doses of vaccines against COVID-19, Poonawalla told Bloomberg Live.

Poonawalla said it will two-three months for supplies to the WHO's COVAX programme to gain momentum. He said reaching the goal of 2 billion doses will be challenging, and will "spillover by a few months."

He said many manufacturers, including SII, have missed timelines and commitments on shipments of vaccines against COVID-19.

Pune-based SII, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, is producing vaccines developed by AstraZeneca (Covishield) and Novavax.

Indian officials asked for more shots than initially expected from SII, Poonwalla told Bloomberg.

"We had to dedicate a lot of our capacity, which was not originally planned for India," Poonawalla said.

"We're trying to balance it out as much as possible, but again for the first few months we have been directed to prioritize supplies to India and certain other countries that have a high disease burden," he said.