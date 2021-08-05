Adar Poonawalla offers financial assistance of Rs 10 crores to cover quarantine costs of Indian students traveling to UK

Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute of India chief Adar Poonawalla has announced financial assistance of Rs 10 crores to students heading to the UK and elsewhere who will have to pay for quarantine before they join college.

"Dear students traveling abroad, as a few countries are yet to approve COVISHIELD as an acceptable vaccine for travel without quarantine, you may have to incur some costs. I have set aside Rs.10 crores for this, apply below for financial support if needed," Poonawalla said in a tweet.

"I remain fully committed to helping Indian students quarantine abroad on arrival for their higher studies. The new Amber List in the UK rules makes it clear that Indian students will still need to quarantine, albeit at a place of their choosing. They may, therefore, still incur substantial costs." he added.

Meanwhile, UK has eased entry restrictions for Indians by scrapping the strict 10-day institutional quarantine that had been in force till now.

This comes as the UK reviews its three-tier international travel restrictions with a color-coded list of countries (red, amber & green). From 4 am, Sunday, August 8, India will move to the Amber list, from the Red list.

As a result, Indians reaching the UK after that time can complete the 10-day quarantine at home or in the place they are staying and not mandatorily quarantine in a government-managed hotel. Also, under the UK's voluntary Test to Release scheme, they can choose to pay for a private Covid-19 test on day 5 of the quarantine. If the result is negative, they can end their quarantine.