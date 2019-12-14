App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 14, 2019 03:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adani Transmission gets LoI for project in Maharashtra

The Letter of Intent (LoI) to ATL has been awarded under a tariff based competitive bidding model from Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (MSETCL).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) on December 14 said it has received a Letter of Intent for a power transmission project in Maharashtra.

The Letter of Intent (LoI) to ATL has been awarded under a tariff based competitive bidding model from Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (MSETCL).

"ATL has received the LoI from MSETCL to build, own, operate and maintain a transmission project in Maharashtra for a period of 35 years," a company statement said.

Close

The project 'Kharghar Vikhroli Transmission Pvt Ltd' comprises approximately 34 km of 400 kV and 220 kV transmission lines along with 400kV GIS (Gas Insulated Switchgear) Substation at Vikhroli in Mumbai.

related news

According to the statement, this will be the first ever 400 kV substation facility in Mumbai.

The project is critical to Mumbai as the existing capacity of transmission corridor is not sufficient to carry further power into the city. It would enable additional power to be brought into the city, thus helping in meeting the future demand of Mumbai.

The project will also help bring down the cost of electricity for the people of Mumbai, it added.

ATL is the transmission and distribution business arm of Adani Group. It is the country's largest private transmission company with a cumulative transmission network of around 14,738 circuit kilometer. Out of this, 11,477 ckt km is operational and 3,261 ckt km is at various stages of construction.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 14, 2019 02:45 pm

tags #Adani Transmission Ltd #India #Letter of Intent (LOI) #mumbai

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.