you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 06:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adani Ports & SEZ raises Rs 500 crore through allotment of NCDs

It allotted 5,000 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 10 lakh each, the company said in a BSE filing.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 500 crore through allotment of NCDs on a private placement basis.

It allotted 5,000 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 10 lakh each, the company said in a BSE filing.

"The company has raised Rs 500 crores today by allotment of 5,000 rated, listed, secured, redeemable, NCDs of the face value of Rs 10,00,000/- each on private placement basis," it said.

APSEZ said the NCDs will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market segment of the BSE.

The company also issued a clarification on its May 27 filing about the allotment of the NCDs.

Adani Ports & SEZ said due to an inadvertent typo error, it mentioned that the company has raised Rs 700 crores through allotment of 7,000 NCDs of face value Rs 10 lakh each instead of Rs 500 crores through allotment of 5,000 NCDs of face value Rs 10,00,000 each.

The earlier filing on Wednesday had said that the company raised Rs 700 crore through NCDs.

First Published on May 27, 2020 06:20 pm

tags #Adani Ports & SEZ #Business #Companies #India #NCD

