Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 11:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adani Ports on way to handling 400 MT cargo by 2025: CEO Karan Adani

The company, part of the globally diversified Adani Group which is the largest integrated logistics player in India, had achieved cargo throughput of 223MT in the last fiscal.

PTI
 
 
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), backed by steps like optimising operating processes to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus crisis, is on the path to achieving 400 million tonnes (MT) of cargo throughput by FY25, its Chief Executive Officer Karan Adani said.

The company, part of the globally diversified Adani Group which is the largest integrated logistics player in India, had achieved cargo throughput of 223MT in the last fiscal.

"Ready for the future crisis situations like what we are witnessing can be all consuming. Keeping this in mind, our focus has been on actions that will not compromise future sustainability or impact our ability to capture opportunities that almost always arise out of a crisis."

Close

"We believe our actions will allow us to emerge stronger on the other side of the crisis and put us comfortably on the path to achieve 400MT of cargo by FY25 and thereby make progress towards becoming one of the most valuable port companies in the world by the end of the next decade," Adani said in the company's annual report released on Thursday.

He said in the company's crisis mitigation plans are also embedded specific plans that will allow it to strengthen teams, focus on financial management, build deeper customer relations, optimise operating processes, increase digitisation and most importantly maximise the goodwill of all stakeholders.

APSEZ's 11 strategically located ports and terminals -- Mundra, Dahej, Kandla and Hazira in Gujarat, Dhamra in Odisha, Mormugao in Goa, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and Kattupalli and Ennore in Tamil Nadu -- represent 24 percent of the country's total port capacity, handling vast amounts of cargo from both coastal areas and the vast hinterland.

The company is also developing a transhipment port at Vizhinjam, Kerala and a container terminal in Myanmar.

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 10:50 pm

tags #Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone #Business #coronavirus #India #Karan Adani

