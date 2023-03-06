 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani largest Indian investor in Australia, no impact on business: Envoy

PTI
Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell said the impact of the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group is a matter for India's regulators and that there have been no reports about the business group ceasing operations in Australia.

The Australian envoy Barry O'Farrell said the Adani Group is probably the largest investor from India in Australia. (mage source: ANI)

Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell on Monday said the Adani Group has successful businesses and continues to be the largest investor from India in Australia.

Interacting with reporters in New Delhi, O'Farrell said the impact of the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group is a matter for India's regulators and that there have been no reports about the business group ceasing operations in Australia.

"Mr Adani's investments in Australia are fully functioning and fully providing the resources, whether it is clean energy or coal. There have been no reports that I have seen in Australia that his operations have ceased. So, he is still a significant investor from India in Australia," the envoy said in response to questions on the Adani Group.

Adani Group operates a port terminal, coal mines and solar energy projects in Australia.