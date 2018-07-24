Adani Group sees six-fold rise in coal mining volumes by FY 2021 end - executive

India's largest coal trader, Adani Enterprises Ltd, expects an over the six-fold rise in coal mining volumes by the end of the fiscal year 2021, a group executive said on Tuesday.

Adani Enterprises coal mining volumes are expected to be 80 million tonnes by the end of the fiscal year 2021, from 12.17 million tonnes at the end of the fiscal year 2017, Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Ltd's techno-commercial head, Sudhir Kumar Agrawal, said at the India coal conference in New Delhi.