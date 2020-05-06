App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 07:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adani Enterprises to raise Rs 1,000 crore through NCDs

It said its board has also recommended seeking nod of shareholders to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore through issue of equity shares, convertible bonds etc through qualified institutional placement, among others.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Adani Enterprises on Wednesday said its board has given in principle approval to raise Rs 1,000 crore through NCDs on private placement basis. The company also said that it will seek shareholders' nod for raising up to Rs 2,500 crore through QIP.

The fund will be raised in one or more tranches, it added.

It said its board has also recommended seeking nod of shareholders to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore through issue of equity shares, convertible bonds etc through qualified institutional placement, among others.

"The Board of Directors has given their in-principle approval for issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures for an amount not exceeding Rs 1,000 crores in one or more tranches on private placement basis.

"The Board has also recommended enabling resolutions for seeking approval of the shareholders at the ensuing (AGM) to raise funds by issue of Equity Shares / Convertible Bonds through Qualified Institutional Placement [QIP] / GDR / ADR / FCCBs / FCEBs / Convertible Securities / Other Equity Instruments for an aggregate amount upto Rs 2,500 crores," the company said in a BSE filing.

First Published on May 6, 2020 07:30 pm

tags #Adani Enterprises #Business #Companies #India #NCD

