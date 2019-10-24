Adampur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Adampur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Adampur is an Assembly constituency in Panipat district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.

Voter turnout was 78.29% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 81.22% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Kuldeep Bishnoi won this seat by a margin of 17249 votes, which was 14.3% of the total votes polled. HJCBL polled a total of 120617 votes.