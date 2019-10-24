Adampur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Adampur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Adampur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Adampur constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Adampur is an Assembly constituency in Panipat district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.
Below is the Haryana Poll Adampur Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 78.29% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 81.22% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Kuldeep Bishnoi won this seat by a margin of 17249 votes, which was 14.3% of the total votes polled. HJCBL polled a total of 120617 votes.Kuldeep Bishnoi won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 6015 votes. HJCBL polled 105409 votes, 45.75% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .