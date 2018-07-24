App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 09:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adagur Vishwanath may replace HD Kumaraswamy as new JD(S) Karnataka chief: Report

Vishwanath, who was associated with the Congress for nearly four decades, quit the party and joined JD(S) in July 2017, ahead of the state assembly elections.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Janata Dal (S) may run under a new leadership in Karnataka as the party feels it needs Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to focus on running the state administration.

According to a report in The Hindu, the party is considering the name of senior member Adagur H Vishwanath to lead JD(S) in the state. The leader, who was associated with the Congress for nearly four decades, quit the party and joined JD(S) in July 2017, ahead of the state assembly elections.

A political leader from the powerful Kuruba community, Vishwanath is known for speaking his mind.

Although the leader had expressed his reluctance to accept the responsibility citing age as a factor, he now seems to be convinced to take up the role after being persuaded by party leaders.

related news

Vishwanath told The Hindu, “I will take up the responsibility, if party leaders, especially party patriarch Mr Deve Gowda asks me to head the State unit reposing faith in me.”

The move would do well ahead of the 2019 general election, as it will please the Kuruba community, which has a dominant presence in the state. The party had won 37 seats out of 222 in the last state election, will now focus on increasing its tally and voter count in the Lok Sabha polls, the report said.

Besides Vishwanath, names of party's national working president PGR Sindhia, Mudigere MLA BB Ningaiah and former MLA YSV Datta are also doing rounds for the party’s top post in the state.
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 09:49 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.