Adagur Vishwanath may replace HD Kumaraswamy as new JD(S) Karnataka chief: Report

Janata Dal (S) may run under a new leadership in Karnataka as the party feels it needs Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to focus on running the state administration.

According to a report in The Hindu, the party is considering the name of senior member Adagur H Vishwanath to lead JD(S) in the state. The leader, who was associated with the Congress for nearly four decades, quit the party and joined JD(S) in July 2017, ahead of the state assembly elections.

A political leader from the powerful Kuruba community, Vishwanath is known for speaking his mind.

Although the leader had expressed his reluctance to accept the responsibility citing age as a factor, he now seems to be convinced to take up the role after being persuaded by party leaders.

Vishwanath told The Hindu, “I will take up the responsibility, if party leaders, especially party patriarch Mr Deve Gowda asks me to head the State unit reposing faith in me.”

The move would do well ahead of the 2019 general election, as it will please the Kuruba community, which has a dominant presence in the state. The party had won 37 seats out of 222 in the last state election, will now focus on increasing its tally and voter count in the Lok Sabha polls, the report said.

Besides Vishwanath, names of party's national working president PGR Sindhia, Mudigere MLA BB Ningaiah and former MLA YSV Datta are also doing rounds for the party’s top post in the state.