Actress Samyuktha Hegde alleges abuse during workout in Bengaluru park

Actress Samyuktha Hegde on September 5 alleged that a woman tried to attack and abuse her and her friends for wearing workout clothes to a park in Bengaluru.

Hegde also accused a group of people, instigated by the woman, of threatening to label her as a drug user, amid ongoing investigation regarding alleged drug links with those in the Kannada film industry.

The incident allegedly took place at a park near the Agara Lake in Bengaluru on September 4, and the woman who has been accused by Hegde has been identified as Kavitha Reddy, a Congress party leader.

"The future of our country reflects on what we do today. We were abused and ridiculed by Kavitha Reddy at AgaraLake…There are witnesses and more video evidence I request you to look into this #thisisWRONG (sic)” Hegde alleged in a tweet, tagging the city police.



The future of our country reflects on what we do today. We were abused and ridiculed by Kavitha Reddy at Agara Lake@BlrCityPolice @CPBlr

There are witnesses and more video evidence

I request you to look into this#thisisWRONG

Our side of the storyhttps://t.co/xZik1HDYSs pic.twitter.com/MZ8F6CKqjw

— Samyuktha Hegde (@SamyukthaHegde) September 4, 2020

Hegde also posted a video along with the tweet, in which she and her friends can be seen arguing with Reddy, who then can be seen purportedly rushing towards one of the girls to attack her, before stopping.

In a long Instagram video about the incident, Hedge accused Reddy of abusing and trying to attack them.

"We were doing hula hoop…the woman (Reddy) tried to attack us…this is wrong," she said, adding that the objection was regarding her dress as she was wearing a sports bra and pants.

According to a report by news agency PTI, Reddy, on her part has said that her objection was regarding playing music and dancing in the park, which is not allowed, and accused Hegde and her friends of abusing the park guard and her.

"So stripping off in public for no real reason but only to do a live video and avoid going to Police Station is some Great deed? Abusing a poor guard who works. all day long is the behaviour of so-called Celebrity? Calling someone Bloody Bitch for telling rules is Cool? (sic)" Reddy tweeted.

Subsequently, Reddy tweeted her "version of the events" and said that a social media "smear campaign cannot subvert the truth".