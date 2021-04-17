Actor Sonu Sood tests positive for COVID-19, self-isolates

Actor Sonu Sood

Actor Sonu Sood said on April 17 that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and that he is self-isolating.

"As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself and taking utmost time to solve your problems. Remember, I'm always there for you all," Sood said in a tweet.

Since the pandemic started, Sood has been working to arrange transportation for stranded migrant workers. He is also known to have been helping people arrange medicines for patients.

A number of actors, including Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, from the Hindi film industry have tested positive for the infectious disease in recent weeks.

This comes at a time when India is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 cases. The country recorded more than 2.34 lakh new infections for the previous 24-hour period on April 17. That's the highest single-day rise since the start of the pandemic. Over 16.79 lakh cases remain 'active' in the country.

