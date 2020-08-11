Actor Sanjay Dutt says he is taking 'short break from work' for 'medical treatment'

Actor Sanjay Dutt on August 11 said in a statement that he is taking a 'short break from work' for 'some medical treatment'.

The superstar did not specify the reason for the medical treatment, but urged his well-wishers "not to worry or unnecessarily speculate."

"Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!" Dutt tweeted.

The actor had been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after he complained of chest discomfort and breathlessness. His COVID-19 report had come out negative.

"His COVID-19 report is negative but he is still there for some time just for medical observation. He is perfectly fine," the hospital had said in a statement.