Last Updated : Aug 11, 2020 11:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Actor Sanjay Dutt says he is taking 'short break from work' for 'medical treatment'

The superstar did not specify the reason for the medical treatment, but urged his well-wishers "not to worry or unnecessarily speculate"

Moneycontrol News

Actor Sanjay Dutt on August 11 said in a statement that he is taking a 'short break from work' for 'some medical treatment'.

The superstar did not specify the reason for the medical treatment, but urged his well-wishers "not to worry or unnecessarily speculate."

"Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!" Dutt tweeted.

Close

The actor had been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after he complained of chest discomfort and breathlessness. His COVID-19 report had come out negative.

"His COVID-19 report is negative but he is still there for some time just for medical observation. He is perfectly fine," the hospital had said in a statement.
tags #Current Affairs #Entertainment #India

