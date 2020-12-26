MARKET NEWS

Actor Rajinikanth in 'stable' condition, says hospital: Report

Moneycontrol News
December 26, 2020 / 07:22 PM IST
Rajinikanth (File image)


Superstar Rajinikanth, who was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on December 25 after he experienced severe fluctuations in blood pressure is now “stable” as per the hospital’s official statement.

A statement released by Apollo Hospital on December 26 also mentioned that the “reports of some of the investigations done today have come and there is nothing alarming,” reported news agency ANI.

The hospital earlier revealed that Rajinikanth tested negative for COVID-19 on December 22. The superstar had isolated himself after people on a film set where he was shooting at in Hyderabad tested positive.
TAGS: #Apollo Hospital #Rajinikanth
first published: Dec 26, 2020 07:21 pm

