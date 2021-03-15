Actor-politician Debashree Roy joins list of TMC MLAs quitting party ahead of Bengal elections

File image of actor-turned-politician Debashree Roy (Photo: PTI)

Actor-politician Debashree Roy joined the long list of Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislators who have quit the party ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. The two-time MLA submitted her resignation on March 15, news agency ANI reported.

Debashree was currently representing the Raidighi constituency in South 24 Parganas district. Her exit from the TMC comes after the party did not name her as the candidate from the seat.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party decided to drop Debashree from Raidighi, and instead field Trinamool leader Alok Jaldata from the constituency.

Debashree, however, was allegedly considering to switch over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since August last year.

In September 2020, wire agency PTI had reported, citing BJP sources, that Debashree's induction into the saffron fold was met with opposition from former Kolkata mayor and TMC turncoat Sovan Chatterjee.

Incidentally, Chatterjee resigned from the BJP on March 14, a day before Debashree announced her exit from the TMC.

Chatterjee was miffed over the BJP not naming him as the candidate from Behala Purba - the constituency he had won in the last elections on the Trinamool ticket. The seat was given to actor-turned-politician Payel Sarkar, who joined the BJP a few days back.

In his resignation letter to state BJP president Dilip Ghosh, Chatterjee accused the party of "humiliating" him.

While Debashree, Chatterjee's former party colleauge and rival, has resigned from the Trinamool, no confirmation was made on her likely induction into the BJP.

With Chatterjee out of the saffron party, speculations are rife that Debashree would be inducted into the BJP. However, the seat of Raidighi could be a contentious point.

The high-stake assembly elections in Bengal is scheduled to begin from March 27, and would continue in eight phases till April 29. The results would be declared on May 2.