Actor Manoj Bajpayee tests positive for COVID-19

Source: ANI

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in self-quarantine at his home, ANI quoted his team which released a statement.



The actor was shooting for Ronnie Screwvala's OTT film, Despatch, which is halted for now.

Earlier, the film's director Kanu Behl also tested positive for COVID-19.

Bajpai's team too confirmed the news saying, “Manoj Bajpayee has tested COVID positive after his director was infected with it. The shoot has stopped and will resume in couple of months. Manoj Bajpayee is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions.”

Manoj Bajpai began shooting for Despatch on February 6. He shared a photo of himself from the sets in which a clapper board can also be seen. He wrote, "Back to where it feels like home #Despatch commences shoot (sic)."

Despatch, an investigative thriller that unfolds in the world of crime journalism, will see Bajpayee essay a character who finds himself sucked into the murky underbelly of business and crime.