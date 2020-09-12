172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|actor-kangana-ranaut-to-meet-maharashtra-governor-bhagat-singh-koshyari-tomorrow-5831391.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2020 09:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Actor Kangana Ranaut to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tomorrow

Earlier on September 11, Koshyari denied he had expressed disapproval about the demolition at actor Kangana Ranaut's office in Bandra

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

Actor Kangana Ranaut will meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on September 13 at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier on September 11, Koshyari denied he had expressed disapproval about the demolition at actor Kangana Ranaut's office in Bandra.

Reports had suggested that the governor had summoned Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's principal advisor Ajoy Mehta on September 9, when the demolition was carried out, and conveyed his displeasure. To a reporter's question on September 11, Koshyari said, "I haven't expressed resentment anywhere."

Close

The Mumbai civic body demolished the alterations allegedly made without its approval at Ranaut's office at Pali Hill in suburban Bandra on September 9.

The action came in wake of the war of words between the Shiv Sena and the actor after she likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
First Published on Sep 12, 2020 09:32 pm

