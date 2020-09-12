Actor Kangana Ranaut to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tomorrow

Actor Kangana Ranaut will meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on September 13 at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier on September 11, Koshyari denied he had expressed disapproval about the demolition at actor Kangana Ranaut's office in Bandra.

Reports had suggested that the governor had summoned Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's principal advisor Ajoy Mehta on September 9, when the demolition was carried out, and conveyed his displeasure. To a reporter's question on September 11, Koshyari said, "I haven't expressed resentment anywhere."

The Mumbai civic body demolished the alterations allegedly made without its approval at Ranaut's office at Pali Hill in suburban Bandra on September 9.

The action came in wake of the war of words between the Shiv Sena and the actor after she likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).