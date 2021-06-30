Actor Dilip Kumar admitted to hospital due to breathlessness

Actor Dilip Kumar (Image: Twitter/@TheDilipKumar)

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in Mumbai following complaints of breathlessness as a "precautionary measure", news agency PTI reported citing hospital sources. This came ten days after he was discharged.

The 98-year-old veteran actor was taken to a hospital in suburban Khar which is a non-COVID-19 facility. Kumar was admitted to the hospital on June 29 and is doing fine, the news agency reported citing sources aware of his health condition.

"He was admitted yesterday during the day due to breathlessness. Given his age and recent hospitalisation, the family decided to take him to the hospital as a precautionary measure. He is fine. He is in the ICU so that the doctors can monitor him," the hospital insider told PTI.

Kumar was earlier admitted to the same hospital on June 6 due to episodes of breathlessness. He was then diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion -- a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure, PTI reported.

Kumar's career spans over five decades with hits including Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur and Ram Aur Shyam. His last big screen appearance was the 1998 film Qila.

He is a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, as well as the Nishan-e-Imtiaz -- one of the highest civil decorations conferred by Pakistan.

Kumar won the 'Best Actor' Filmfare Award a record eight times and was honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994.