Actor Arbaaz Khan summoned by police in IPL betting case

The police here has summoned Bollywood actor and film-maker Arbaaz Khan tomorrow for recording his statement in connection with an alleged IPL betting case, a police official said.

In a letter sent to Arbaaz today, the police asked him to join the probe in the wake of arrest of an alleged bookie who was placing bets on the recently-concluded Indian Premier League, the official said.

The alleged bookie Sonu Jalan alias Sonu Malad was arrested recently and the during investigation, a "connection" between him and Arbaaz has been established, said Senior Inspector Pradeep Sharma, head of the Anti-Extortion Cell of Thane Police which is probing the case.

The actor has been asked to appear at the AEC office here tomorrow. "We suspect that Khan had placed bets on IPL matches and want to scrutinise his bank transactions," another police official told PTI.

Jalan allegedly ran his betting racket from Dombivli in Thane district. The racket was busted by the AEC on May 15, and Jalan and three others were arrested, he said.

Jalan had been arrested for betting on IPL matches by the Mumbai crime branch in 2012 too, the official added. Arbaaz Khan could not be contacted for comments despite several attempts.