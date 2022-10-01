English
    Actor Annu Kapoor cheated of Rs 4.36 lakh in KYC fraud; cops ensure he gets back Rs 3.08 lakh

    Kapoor got a call from a man posing as an employee of the bank on Thursday who said he needed to update his KYC form, after which the actor shared his bank details and One Time Password, the Oshiwara police station official said.

    PTI
    October 01, 2022 / 06:26 PM IST

    Film actor Annu Kapoor lost Rs 4.36 lakh to an online fraudster on the pretext of getting his Know Your Customer (KYC) details updated with a leading private sector bank, but timely action by the police will ensure he gets back Rs 3.08 lakh, an official said on Saturday.


    Kapoor got a call from a man posing as an employee of the bank on Thursday who said he needed to update his KYC form, after which the actor shared his bank details and One Time Password, the Oshiwara police station official said.


    ”Some time later, the caller transferred Rs 4.36 lakh from Kapoor’s account to two other accounts in two transactions. However, the bank immediately called him up to inform about the transaction and also told him his account was compromised,” he said.


    Kapoor approached the police without delay and the banks into which the money was transferred were contacted, he added.

    ”Both the accounts have been frozen by these banks and Kapoor will get back Rs 3.08 lakh. A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions. Efforts are on to nab the online fraudster,” the police official said.

    first published: Oct 1, 2022 06:26 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.