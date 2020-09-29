Actor Akshat Utkarsh found dead in Mumbai home; family alleges murder

Akshat Utkarsh, a 26-year-old budding television actor from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his rented apartment in Mumbai’s Andheri on September 27. Actor Akshat Utkarsh was reportedly in a live-in relationship with a woman, who informed his family about his demise.

Amboli police officials claimed the budding Bihari actor Akshat Utkarsh died by suicide as he had been suffering from depression due to lack of work, according to a report in the Hindustan Times. The deceased actor’s friend is believed to have told the police that he was in depression as he had no work due to the lockdown and he had even borrowed money from his family and friends.

The actor’s family has, however, claimed that he was murdered. They have also alleged police negligence. His maternal uncle Ranjit Singh dismissed the depression claim saying he was not looking for work as he had already bagged a film.

Akshat Utkarsh’s partner/ roommate told the police in her statement that she had not noticed any change in his behaviour and that the two chatted for a while per usual before having dinner together and going to bed. When she woke up around 11.30 pm to go to the washroom, she found Akshat dead in his room. She immediately called the police.

Bihari actor Akshat Utkarsh was rushed to a private hospital after the police arrived, where he was declared dead. His body was then shifted to Cooper Hospital for postmortem; his corpse has now been handed over to the family.

Someshwar Kanthe, Senior Police Inspector, Amboli Police Station, said: “We have registered an Accidental Death Record (ADR) and are enquiring the matter. Preliminary enquiry and autopsy report do not indicate any foul play. The incident took place on Sunday night somewhere between 10 pm and 11:30 pm.”

The news of the actor's death comes amid investigations into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and continuing debates surrounding his death. Sushant also hailed from Bihar and was reportedly suffering from depression. However, a murder angle started being probed after his family alleged forced confinement and abetment of suicide.