Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appears before ED in 'Panama Papers' leak case

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here for questioning in a case linked to the 2016 'Panama Papers' global tax leaks case, official sources said on Monday.

The 48-year-old daughter-in-law of superstar Amitabh Bachchan is being questioned by the agency under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA)

Earlier, news agency ANI had cited sources saying that the ED summoned Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for questioning in a case being investigated by it.

Dubbed 'Panama Papers', an investigation of a stockpile of records from Panamanian legal firm Mossack Fonseca by the Washington-based International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in 2016 had named several world leaders and celebrities who allegedly stashed away money abroad in offshore companies.

Some of them are stated to be holding valid overseas accounts.

The investigation is seeking to record Rai Bachchan’s statement for the case, News18 reported. It added that she will however not appear before the ED after her plea for an adjournment was accepted. She sought adjournments on two occasions earlier.

It may be recalled that, the Income Tax (I-T) Department, in 2017, began actively pursuing names who were tied to the Panama Papers leaks in 2016, including actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Several film stars, politicians and businessmen were named in the Panama Papers leaks. Bachchan, who has denied wrongdoing and has maintained that his remittances abroad were in line with Indian regulations. He has also denied links with the firms named in the Panama Papers.

Worldwide, taxmen in 22 countries have raked in more than $1.2 billion in fines and back taxes thanks to the 2016 "Panama Papers" leak of information about offshore dealings as of April 2019.

Britain has recouped some $253 million, France $136 million and Australia $93 million, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) posted on its website.

German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung -- which received the massive leak of documents from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca on which the investigation was based -- reported Berlin has reaped $183 million from related tax probes.

Tax authorities have scrambled to respond to the massive tax evasion system that the leak revealed was organised through Mossack Fonseca's Panama City offices. More than 100 media organisations participated in the investigation, which uncovered accounts in tax havens held by 140 politicians, football stars and billionaires and enjoyed a global media echo.