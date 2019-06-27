Actor Aditya Pancholi booked for rape by Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police filed rape charges against actor Aditya Pancholi on June 27 on the basis of a Bollywood actor's statements.

The actor's sister had filed a complaint in April this year, alleging that Pancholi had exploited the award-winning actor a decade ago.

In response to her complaint, Pancholi had filed a defamation suit, saying that the actor is trying to malign his image.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)