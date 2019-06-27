Actor Aditya Pancholi booked for rape by Mumbai Police

In response to the complaint, Pancholi had filed a defamation suit, saying the actor is trying to malign his image
Mumbai Police filed rape charges against actor Aditya Pancholi on June 27 on the basis of a Bollywood actor's statements.
The actor's sister had filed a complaint in April this year, alleging that Pancholi had exploited the award-winning actor a decade ago.
In response to her complaint, Pancholi had filed a defamation suit, saying that the actor is trying to malign his image.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)
India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 27, 2019 07:30 pm