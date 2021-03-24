English
Actor Aamir Khan tests postive for COVID-19

"Mr Aamir Khan has tested positive for COVID-19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and he's doing fine.

PTI
March 24, 2021 / 12:51 PM IST
Aamir Khan.

Superstar Aamir Khan has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine, the actor's spokesperson said on Wednesday. The 56-year-old actor is doing "fine" and has asked those who came in contact with him to also get tested.

"All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern," the statement from the spokesperson read.

Khan will be next seen on-screen in his upcoming "Laal Singh Chaddha", scheduled to release in December this year.

On Tuesday, Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426.
TAGS: #Aamir Khan #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India
first published: Mar 24, 2021 12:48 pm

