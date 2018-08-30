Activists’ arrests an attack on freedom of speech: Former CJI Lodha

Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) RM Lodha and Justice PB Sawant have come out strongly against the arrest of five civil rights activists and lawyers by police for their alleged Maoist links, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The arrest and raids were carried out as part of an investigation into a conclave — Elgar Parishad — held in Bhima Koregaon near Pune, Maharashtra on December 31, 2017, which had allegedly triggered violence the next day.

Justice Lodha told the newspaper that the government’s actions are “an attempt to suppress the dissenting voice”.

Lodha added that the arrests were “an attack on freedom of speech… and an act to undermine the fundamentals of Constitutional democracy”.

Justice PB Sawant, a former judge of the top court and one of the organisers of the Elgar Parishad meeting, told the newspaper, “I don’t know why these persons have been arrested. The police are alleging they are connected to the Naxalite movement and are also organisers of the Elgar conference on December 31 last year. Did they realise this after eight months? I have never seen them.”

“Only one of them, a lady advocate, visited me earlier for some legal advice some time ago… when some other arrests were made, the police had then said nothing was found to connect them to Naxalites. Now, they are organising another spate of arrests,” Sawant said.

“What can we infer from all this except that the police are acting at the instance of the government. So, is there law in the country? Is there democracy or the Constitution prevailing in this country? How do we evaluate this? The state, and I have no doubt the central government is urging them on… They have become desperate and want to divert from all other news in the country,” he said.

Speaking about the Elgar Parishad meeting, Justice Sawant told the newspaper that more such conferences will be organised across the country, “more so because the government and police are after us”.

The apex court on Wednesday ordered the activists be kept under house arrest till September 6.

The interim relief for the five people came on a day of multiple court battles after the pan-India crackdown on Left-wing activists even as the apex court observed that "dissent is the safety valve of democracy".

Following the top court’s order by a bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra, a Pune court directed the city police to send the arrested activists back to their homes.

Pune police had on Tuesday raided homes of the prominent Left-wing activists in several states and arrested the five — poet Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in Mumbai, trade unionist and lawyer Sudha Bhardwaj in Faridabad and Chhattisgarh and civil liberties activist Gautam Navalakha in Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)