Activists allege government misleading Supreme Court on GM mustard

Moneycontrol News
Nov 29, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST

The Supreme Court will resume hearing a petition seeking a ban on the testing and planting of GM mustard. A government panel had approved the commercial cultivation of GM mustard

The government is misleading the Supreme Court on the genetically modified (GM) mustard issue, the Coalition of GM-free India has told environment magazine Down To Earth on November 28, a day ahead of the court resuming hearing on the matter.

The coalition, an informal network of organisations and individuals campaigning against GM foods, said the Centre violated its undertaking when it planted seeds in six locations in November.

Activists have urged the apex court to immediately pass orders to uproot and destroy GM mustard crops planted at multiple sites in defiance of court orders.

The top court on November 29 will resume hearing a petition against the testing of GM mustard.

Earlier this month, the court had extended the status quo on the planting of genetically modified mustard, continuing the ban on the cultivation of the oil seed.

The Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) of the Union environment ministry approved the commercial cultivation of GM mustard.