Activists allege government misleading Supreme Court on GM mustard

The government is misleading the Supreme Court on the genetically modified (GM) mustard issue, the Coalition of GM-free India has told environment magazine Down To Earth on November 28, a day ahead of the court resuming hearing on the matter.

The coalition, an informal network of organisations and individuals campaigning against GM foods, said the Centre violated its undertaking when it planted seeds in six locations in November.

Activists have urged the apex court to immediately pass orders to uproot and destroy GM mustard crops planted at multiple sites in defiance of court orders.

The top court on November 29 will resume hearing a petition against the testing of GM mustard.

Earlier this month, the court had extended the status quo on the planting of genetically modified mustard, continuing the ban on the cultivation of the oil seed.

The Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) of the Union environment ministry approved the commercial cultivation of GM mustard.

The GEAC has recommended the release of GM mustard, which, according to experts, paves the way for its commercial cultivation. The move came amid opposition from green groups which say commercial cultivation of GM mustard could have an adverse impact on human health and food security. The transgenic mustard hybrid, DMH-11, has been developed by the Centre for Genetic Manipulation of Crop Plants (CGMCP) at Delhi University.

Moneycontrol News

