Activist seeks Delhi police nod to hold protest & chant 'desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko'

Activist Saket Gokhale on January 28 sent a letter to the Delhi police, seeking permission to organise a peaceful protest on February 2 and raise the slogan "desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko" (which, when translated, means shoot the traitors of the nation) against communal forces.



Sent a letter to @DelhiPolice asking permission for a peaceful protest chanting the slogan "Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko" against communal forces on Sunday 2nd Feb.

Your call, Delhi Police - grant it or refuse it. Either way #HumDekhenge

On his Twitter handle, Gokhale posted a copy of the letter that he sent to the police. In the letter, he requested permission to hold peaceful protest be granted by the police in order "to enable the applicant in exercising his fundamental right to free expression under Article 19 of the Constitution of India."

Explaining the intent behind his move, he said: "This is the only way left for getting Delhi Police to answer whether this disgusting slogan is allowed under law."

He added that if the police grants the requested permission, it would "have to do a lot of answering in court for allowing this slogan" and if his request is declined, the police would need to arrest Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP candidate Kapil Mishra for raising the same slogan at their rallies.

Gokhale's move follows the recent controversy around the inflammatory comments made by Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Anurag Thakur. He was reportedly caught on camera chanting "desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko" while addressing a rally in the national capital ahead of February 8 polls.

As per reports, these slogans were also raised during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally on January 26, though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had at that time distanced itself from the chants.