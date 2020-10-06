Active cases in India only 13.75% of total COVID-19 caseload, says Health Ministry

India's 9,19,023 active cases of COVID-19 constitute "merely" 13.75 percent of the total caseload as on date and the country continues to report a steadily declining trend of percentage of active cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

So far 56,62,490 people have recovered from the disease in the country and exceed active cases of coronavirus infection by 47,43,467 as on date, it stated.

"The declining trend of the percentage of active cases is commensurately supported by the rising percentage of recovered cases," the ministry underlined.

Higher number of recoveries has aided the national recovery rate to further improve to 84.70 percent, the ministry said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

A total of 75,787 people have recovered from COVID-19 and discharged in a span of 24 hours whereas 61,267 new infections were reported during the same period, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The new recoveries have exceeded the new confirmed cases in 25 states and UTs, the ministry highlighted.

Seventy-four percent of the new recovered cases are concentrated in 10 states and UTs -- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, the ministry said.

Maharashtra alone has contributed the maximum with nearly 13,000 single-day recoveries.

The ministry said that 75 percent of the 61,267 new confirmed cases recorded in a span of 24 hours are from 10 states and UTs.

Maharashtra continues to be the State reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 10,000 cases followed by Karnataka with more than 7,000 cases.

Also, 884 fatalities due to COVID-19 have been reported in a day, of these nearly 80 percent are concentrated in ten states and UTs of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, the ministry said.

More than 29 percent of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (263 deaths).