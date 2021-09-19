Active cases dip below 1% of Arunachal's COVID-19 tally

live bse live

The number of active cases dipped below 1 percent of Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally on Sunday, even as single-day recoveries outnumbered fresh infections.

As many 76 more people recovered from the disease, while 32 fresh infections were registered in the northeastern state. The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 271 as no fresh fatality was reported, a health official said.

The state now has 461 active cases, which is 0.85 percent of the caseload of 54,060. Lower Subansiri district has the highest number of active cases at 77, followed by 61 in Tawang, and 58 in the Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas.

As many as 53,328 people have been cured of the disease thus far, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said, adding that the recovery rate slightly improved to 98.64 percent from 98.56 percent on the previous day.

The state has tested over 11.14 lakh samples for COVID-19 to date, including 2,975 in the last 24 hours, he said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 1.07 percent.

A total of 10.78 lakh people have been vaccinated so far, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said.