App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 04:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Action plan prepared to eradicate manual scavenging, says Thawar Chand Gehlot

Gehlot said the Ministries of Social Justice and Empowerment, Housing and Urban Affairs, Rural Development and Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation have prepared the action plan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Central government has prepared a detailed action plan, that includes modernising the sewerage system and facilitate mechanical cleaning, to prevent human entry into sewers and septic tanks, Union minister Thawar Chand Gehlot said on August 19.

Speaking at a national workshop-cum-exhibition on sustainable sanitation, Gehlot said the Ministries of Social Justice and Empowerment, Housing and Urban Affairs, Rural Development and Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation have prepared the action plan.

"The action plan envisages identification of appropriate technological interventions in the field of mechanised cleaning so as to eliminate manual entry into sewers and septic tanks," he said.

Close

"Swachh Bharat is indeed the first step towards Swasth Bharat," Gehlot said.

related news

Union Minister for Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri said his ministry has made efforts to devise systems, processes and technologies for mechanical cleaning of sewer and septic tanks.

Gehlot said through National Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation, the formal integration of these workers is being done through disbursement of grants, provision of loans and livelihood training programmes.

The day-long interaction among stakeholders is expected to provide a comprehensive roadmap to ensure sustainable sanitation in urban areas.

States and ULBs will take these insights into their respective areas to strengthen their strategy for achieving safe, sustainable and holistic sanitation.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 19, 2019 03:50 pm

tags #India

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.