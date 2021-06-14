MARKET NEWS

ACT Fibernet's internet service is down, Twitter users complain

ACT Fibernet has responded to some of the complaints on Twitter, and said it will look into the issue.

June 14, 2021 / 10:13 AM IST
ACT Fibernet's internet service is down on June 14, with some customers complaining about the outage on Twitter.

The most recent outage reports and issues originated from Bengaluru, according to a website called istheservicedown.in.

ACT Fibernet has responded to some of the complaints on Twitter and said it will look into the issue.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
TAGS: #India
first published: Jun 14, 2021 10:13 am

