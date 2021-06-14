ACT Fibernet's internet service is down, Twitter users complain

ACT Fibernet has responded to some of the complaints on Twitter, and said it will look into the issue. (Representational image)

ACT Fibernet's internet service is down on June 14, with some customers complaining about the outage on Twitter.

The most recent outage reports and issues originated from Bengaluru, according to a website called istheservicedown.in.



We regret to know that your internet is not working. We will look into the matter and make every effort to assist you.

— ACT Fibernet (@ACTFibernet) June 14, 2021

ACT Fibernet has responded to some of the complaints on Twitter and said it will look into the issue.



This is not the experience we want you to have. Please share your registered contact number and city name here below. We will assist you. https://t.co/cybjtOpyYD — ACT Fibernet (@ACTFibernet) June 14, 2021





@ACTFibernet I have no internet at home I ma trying to connect with support but there is no way. Auto chat is useless. The contact number do not work. Absolutely worst support for a ISP. pic.twitter.com/cgypnXSFCO

— Neel Dsouza (@dsouza_neel) June 14, 2021

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)