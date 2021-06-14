ACT Fibernet's internet service is down, Twitter users complain
ACT Fibernet has responded to some of the complaints on Twitter, and said it will look into the issue.
June 14, 2021 / 10:13 AM IST
ACT Fibernet has responded to some of the complaints on Twitter, and said it will look into the issue. (Representational image)
ACT Fibernet's internet service is down on June 14, with some customers complaining about the outage on Twitter.
The most recent outage reports and issues originated from Bengaluru, according to a website called istheservicedown.in.
ACT Fibernet has responded to some of the complaints on Twitter and said it will look into the issue.(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)