Achalpur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Achalpur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Achalpur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Achalpur constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Achalpur is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra under Amravati district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Achalpur Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Achalpur is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra under Amravati district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 70.85% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 65.13% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bacchu Alias Omprakash Babarao Kadu won this seat by a margin of 10170 votes, which was 5.67% of the total votes polled. IND polled a total of 179467 votes.
Bacchu Alias Omprakash Babarao Kadu won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 5743 votes. IND polled 151748 votes, 39.95% of the total votes polled.
The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .