Accused in Delhi excise 'scam' deleted WhatsApp chats, used VoIP to communicate: ED

Nov 19, 2022 / 07:11 PM IST

Documentary evidence available with agencies, probing the alleged irregularities and bribes in the scrapped Delhi excise policy, is "scanty" as the accused communicated over VoIP and messenger service Signal while some WhatsApp chats were deleted, the ED informed a local court Saturday.

The federal probe agency said this while it produced Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) communication in-charge Vijay Nairand Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally before the court on the expiry of their 5-day custody.

The court sent them to further 5 days of ED custody on Saturday.

The two were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate early this week in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. The two, however, have been granted bail in the primary CBI case related to the excise policy.

A total of five people have been arrested by the ED in this case till now.

The agency claimed that Nair was the "main conspirator in the entire Delhi excise policy scam".