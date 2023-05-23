Accept decision of HC on election of MCD standing committee members: Delhi mayor

shelly oberoi

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday said she accepted the ruling of the Delhi High Court setting aside her decision to call for a repoll to elect six members of the MCD standing committee.

The high court also directed her to declare forthwith the results of the poll held on February 24. A fight had broken out in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House on that day, as BJP and AAP members kicked, punched and pushed one another amid shouting after Oberoi had declared one vote invalid in the election to the key municipal committee.

The high court directed treating the "disputed vote" to be in favour of BJP councillor Pankaj Luthra. "We hold the court of law in high regard and thus, accept the decision of the Hon'ble High Court pertaining to the election of the standing committee of MCD. We are committed towards working together to ensure a cleaner and safer Delhi for all, as per the vision of Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal," Oberoi tweeted.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said the mayor, also the returning officer (RO), acted beyond her powers and her decision was impermissible as it was "not based on any material relevant to the issue". The court's order came on petitions by BJP councillors Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Shikha Roy against the mayor's decision to order repoll to elect the members of the panel, amid the running feud between the saffron party and the AAP.

Sehrawat was one of the candidates from the BJP in this election. The petitioners had alleged that the mayor, who belongs to AAP and was the returning officer, wrongly invalidated one of the votes and interdicted the election process upon finding the results "politically unpalatable".

The court noted that of the six elected candidates, there were three members each from BJP and AAP with no invalid ballot being found after scrutiny, but, subsequently, the mayor declared one vote as invalid and did not declare the results but announced repoll. AAP is the ruling party in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

On April 26, Oberoi was re-elected Delhi mayor without contest after her rival Shikha Roy withdrew her nomination.