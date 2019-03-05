ACB urges court for speedy trial in graft cases in Jharkhand

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has urged a local court here to conduct speedy trial in connection with over five dozen corruption cases registered against government officials.

The Kolhan division of ACB has registered 67 cases of corruption against government officials since 2015, Superintendent of Police (ACB-Kolhan), Deepak Kumar Sinha told PTI on March 5.

The mineral-rich Kolhan region comprises East and West Singhbhum, and Seraikela-Kharswan districts.

Of the 67 cases, 14 were registered under his tenure since mid-2018, Sinha said, adding, the majority of these were bribery-related complaints.

Names of many senior officials feature in the list and chargesheet against them have already been filed, he said.

"Our conviction rate is close to cent per cent," Sinha asserted, adding, cases of corruption have come down after ACB started taking strict action against the culprits.

"Officials are now afraid to accept bribe in cash, but are doing so in kind. Accordingly, we have adopted new techniques of investigation to bring the offenders to book," he said.